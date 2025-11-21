DOJ sues California for giving illegal immigrants better college benefits than U.S. citizens

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom over a state policy that allows illegal immigrants to pay in-state college tuition, while out-of-state U.S. citizens must pay higher rates.

The federal complaint argues the law violates federal statutes that bar states from offering residency-based education benefits to individuals in the U.S. unlawfully unless the same benefits are offered to all U.S. citizens.

According to Fox News Digital, the DOJ says this policy gives noncitizens an unfair financial advantage and discriminates against law-abiding students from other states.

This is the third lawsuit the Trump administration has filed against Newsom in a single week. Other recent cases include challenges to a Democrat-favoring redistricting plan and a state law that bans federal immigration officers from wearing identity-concealing masks.

The case underscores a growing effort by federal officials to challenge progressive state policies that prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens.

California is one of several blue states under legal scrutiny for expanding benefits to noncitizens while tightening access for others.

Governor Newsom’s office dismissed the DOJ’s actions as politically motivated, but the lawsuits signal a broader crackdown on left-wing governance in higher education and immigration.