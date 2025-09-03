DOJ targets first blue state over in-state tuition for illegal aliens

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the state of Illinois for providing in-state tuition rates to illegal alien students, marking the first time the administration has targeted a blue state for the practice.

Illinois became the fifth state targeted by the administration over tuition benefits for noncitizens, joining Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. Unlike the others, Illinois stands out as the first Democratic stronghold to be targeted.

In each case, the DOJ argues that offering reduced tuition rates to non-citizens violates federal immigration law, discriminates against American citizens, and incentivizes further illegal immigration.

[RELATED: Chicago campuses provide ‘Sanctuary Doctoring’ and ‘safe spaces’ for illegal aliens, refuse ICE]

Last month, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 460 into law, granting illegal aliens “access to taxpayer-funded scholarships, grants and stipends.”

“Illinois has an apparent desire to win a ‘race to the bottom’ as the country’s leading sanctuary state. Its misguided approach mandating in-state tuition, scholarships, and financial aid to illegal aliens plainly violates federal law,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft for the Southern District of Illinois wrote in the press release.

[RELATED: Oklahoma ends in-state tuition for illegal immigrants after DOJ lawsuit]

The lawsuit comes as Gov. Pritzker escalates his standoff with the Trump administration, rejecting President Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to tackle surging crime. Gov. Pritzker, alongside Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, has repeatedly rejected federal intervention.

Campus Reform reported that college campuses in Chicago mirror this defiance by refusing to cooperate with federal law enforcement while offering “sanctuary” protections to illegal immigrant students, as well as in-state tuition rates.

Gov. Pritzker has long championed expanding taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants.

He also signed House Bill 3247 into law, which bars public schools from denying enrollment to illegal alien children, ensuring access to taxpayer-funded education from pre-K through 12th grade, regardless of immigration status.

Follow the author of this article on X and Instagram: @RealEmilySturge