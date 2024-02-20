'Drag Brunch' aims to 'enlighten the Ithaca College community'

A college in upstate New York recently held a “drag show” featuring men dressed as women to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 11, Ithaca College hosted a Valentine’s Drag Brunch at the Emerson Suites on campus which saw various performers dancing provocatively around students and attempting splits.

The free event was hosted by the Student Activities Board (SAB), which “strives to provide quality programming to entertain, educate and enlighten the Ithaca College community.” The SAB encouraged attendees to “have the time of your life” at the drag show.

In a Feb. 15 Instagram post, the Ithaca SAB recapped the event with images and videos.

“I’m in full drag, I’m tucked and I’m padded, so we can make some noise,” one performer said to start the show.

The students in attendance cheered, screamed, and clapped during the performances. The drag queens performed for roughly an hour and a half, strutting around the room in cheetah bodysuits, flamboyant wigs, and knee-high boots.

As the drag queens danced, a giant Ithaca College seal containing the school’s motto, “Commitment to Excellence,” could be seen on the wall behind them.

Students were given the opportunity to perform their own dances and were given drag wigs to wear as well. In one clip, a student wearing a face mask makes explicit contact with a seated male attendee.

The event featured drag performers such as “Demi Gawdess” and “BUTTAKUP” from Drag Queen Entertainment LLC. The company has performed at many schools and various events in the tri-state area.

Campus Reform previously reported on the organization in June 2023.

Later this semester, Ithaca College Hillel will be sponsoring a Drag Purim Spiel: Disco Extravaganza on March 24, with the LGBT Center set to host an Ethical Non-Monogamy 101 on April 3.

Ithaca’s Center for LGBT Education, Outreach, and Services provides students with resources such as name change information, locations of “gender neutral” restrooms, and access to Open Pages, an on-campus housing community open to “all non-cis allies.”

Campus Reform has contacted Ithaca College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.