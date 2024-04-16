Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Drexel University RAs vote to unionize following protest

‘We’ve been left underappreciated and under-compensated for the time we invest into this school,’ claimed one RA.

RAs receive ‘a financial compensation of a room in the residence halls’ and ‘a meal plan,’ according to Drexel.

Trending
1
CUNY prof says O.J. Simpson was guilty, but his acquittal was 'necessary' in a 'racist legal system'

By Michael Duke 

2
Cornell West’s running mate is the prof who said it feels 'slightly racist' to be a Taylor Swift fan or have 'too many' American flags

By Campus Reform 

3
Expelled male student sues college for faulty rape trial

By Gabby Orr 

4
Jordan Peterson loses court battle over mandatory social media training

By Adam Sabes 

5
LET'S TRY AGAIN: Ann Coulter returns to Cornell. Provost tells students they have to let her speak this time.

By Celine Ryan Ciccio 

6
Woke Stanford 'math equity' professor under scrutiny for alleged 'reckless disregard of accuracy' in research

By Patrick  McDonald '26

Daniel Idfresne '26 | New York Correspondent
April 16, 2024, 11:23 am ET

Drexel University Resident Assistants (RAs) protested at the school on March 14 to express their support for unionizing.

RAs from Drexel, which is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, gathered at the school’s “Mario the Magnificent” dragon statue, citing low pay and what they called housing insecurity as some reasons for their protest, reported Drexel’s student paper The Triangle

According to one of the protesting RAs, “[d]uring the rally, [Office and Professional Employees International Union] 153 had a meeting with Drexel administration and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and [they] concluded that we will have a union election April 11,” The Triangle reported.

In the April 11 election, Drexel RAs voted to unionize in a 63-4 vote, according to The Triangle.  

Drexel University provides its RAs with “a financial compensation of a room in the residence halls, a meal plan, and small [sic] stipend each term.” For the 2024-2025 academic year, undergraduate housing totals $11,232 and food costs $6,864, according to Drexel’s website. 

“We’ve been left underappreciated and under-compensated for the time we invest into this school,” said one student who appeared in an Instagram post from the group showing highlights of the protest.  

One RA, Helene Chibane, stated that she started her position with a stipend of $90 a month, with that amount eventually rising to $100 a month, a raise that is insufficient to outgrow inflation, according to The Triangle.

[RELATED: Dartmouth men’s basketball votes to form union, still faces major barriers]

Chibane continued: “From Day 1, we are constantly reminded that we are replaceable. This message is constantly instilled in our work life. In training, at staff meetings and one-on-ones, this is horrendously discouraging and instills a fear of speaking up for changes in our position. This has prevented us [from] advocating for improvements, and this has resulted in many tremendous RAs burning out and prematurely leaving the position” reported The Triangle

Protestors eventually moved from the Mario statue to the school’s Main Building to present university President John Fry with a petition to unionize, and Drexel Police stopped public access to the building and only permitted ten RAs to enter, The Triangle wrote. 

RAs had previously presented this petition to President Fry on March 11, at the same time as a press release was issued from the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 153, The Triangle wrote. 

The press release announced that “[a]lthough this job is only classified as part-time, RAs have seen the position become an overwhelming, 24/7 job” with low compensation and other disadvantages. 

[RELATED: Jewish MIT students sue union, say they are forced to pay dues to anti-Semitic organization]

Pennsylvania House Representative Rick Krajewski (D) praised Drexel RAs for the petition, writing on X: “Sending solidarity to the Drexel RAs! I was a proud supporter of the historic RA union that launched at Penn last spring and am so excited to see more RAs in the neighborhood join the wave.” 

Campus Reform reached out to Drexel University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow Daniel Idfresne on X and Instagram.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this