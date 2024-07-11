Duke report tying ‘individualism’ to ‘white supremacy’ uncovered amidst increasing scrutiny of DEI

Scrutiny of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in higher education has been increasing for months, with more opponents finding what they see as radical or harmful aspects of the ideology.



The latest example is a recently uncovered Duke University School of Medicine DEI plan that states that concepts such as “individualism” and “timeliness” can be a part of what the school describes as “white supremacy culture.”



The 2021 report, “Dismantling Racism and Advancing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the School of Medicine,” was uncovered at a time of increasing scrutiny into DEI in higher education.



The University of North Carolina, for example, is currently being required to give an account of how its different campuses are enforcing a Board of Governors directive to cut down DEI programs. Moreover, multiple other states, such as Utah and Alabama, have recently passed anti-DEI legislation.



“White supremacy culture is the idea (ideology) that white people and the ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions of white people are superior to People of Color and their ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions,” the Duke report explains, before providing specific instances of what can supposedly contribute to so-called “white supremacy culture.”



[RELATED: Stanford prof blames ‘white supremacy,’ ‘long backlash to the civil rights movement’ for possible overturning of affirmative action]



“In the workplace, white supremacy culture explicitly and implicitly privileges whiteness and discriminates against non-Western and non-white professionalism standards related to dress code, speech, work style, and timeliness,” the report continues. “Some identifiable characteristics of this culture includes [sic] perfectionism, belief that there’s only one right way, power hoarding, individualism, sense of urgency and defensiveness.”



“Duke Medical’s DEI plan says ‘timeliness’ is white supremacist,” Steve McGuire, Paul & Karen Levy Fellow in Campus Freedom at the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, posted to X on Tuesday. “The same plan identifies a lack of timely responses to discrimination complaints as a top concern among constituents.”



Additionally, the report lists five goals for “Dismantling Racism and Advancing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” in what the school terms a “strategic plan framework.”



The university’s DEI goals include: “Enhance racial diversity and equity, inclusion and respect for all of our constituents,” “Catalyze anti-racist practice through education of our current and future workforce,” and “Establish our School as a transformative leader in anti-racism and social justice education and research.”



The medical school’s report also contains a section about Critical Race Theory.



[RELATED: ‘The City of White Supremacy’: U of Minnesota offers courses on how public policy seeks to ‘criminalize’ race, gender, and sexuality]



“Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a theoretical framework and movement that examines how the appearance of race and racism is expressed across the dominant culture,” the paper states. “CRT scholars note that the social construction of race and racism is a regular component of American society; it is embedded in structures such as law, culture, and economics, which supports the interests of white people.”



Campus Reform has contacted Duke University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.