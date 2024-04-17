Duke students calls on peers to avoid purchasing Sabra Hummus, McDonald's, and Starbucks 'for Palestine'

Duke University’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter is calling on students to avoid purchasing Sabra Hummus, McDonald’s, and Starbucks to show their support for Palestine.

The SJP chapter asked community members at Duke to avoid the three companies and instead spend their money at alternative locations, according to an Instagram story made by the group.

In the post explaining why people should boycott the companies, the SJP chapter wrote that McDonald’s “Sent free meals to Israeli soldiers” and Starbucks “Sued Starbucks Workers Union for their statement supporting Palestine. Underpays and overworks employees.”

For Sabra, the group wrote that it is “a joint venture between PepsiCo and the Strauss Group, an Israeli food company that provides financial support to the Israeli army.”

Other student groups have taken similar action at different universities.

At Tufts University, the student government passed a resolution in March which called on the institution to selling Sabra products, which includes hummus, in its dining halls.

According to the Tufts Daily, the Tufts Community Union Senate early Monday morning voted to approve three anti-Israel resolutions in response to the country’s war against Hamas terrorists.

Among the resolutions approved was S. 24-2, which passed by a vote of 22–9–4. The resolution, according to the report, called for Tufts to boycott Sabra because the Strauss Group, its co-owners, have supported Israel’s Golani Brigade.

A Tufts spokesperson pointed Campus Reform to a university statement condemning the resolutions.

”However, we’re disappointed that a majority voted to pass three of the four resolutions. To be clear: as we have done in the past, we reject the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement, we wholeheartedly support academic freedom and all our academic and exchange programs, and we will continue to work with all companies that we engage with and do business with now,” university administrators wrote. “These resolutions, which mirror others being promoted by student groups at universities and colleges nationwide, do not promote nuanced understanding through broader dialogue. The immense loss of life in Gaza is tragic. We mourn with the Palestinians, but we also feel for the Israelis grieving over those they have lost and share their desire for the safe return of the hostages.”