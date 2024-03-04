Duke University no longer assigning point values to essays and test scores for applicants

Duke University is no longer assigning point values to assays and standardized test scores for applicants, according to a report.

Inside Higher Ed reported that Duke has previously assigned point values on applicants’ essays and standardized test scores of one to five, then were added to a holistic score which operated on a 30-point scale.

Duke University Dean of undergraduate admissions Christoph Guttentag told the university’s student newspaper, The Duke Chronicle, that it stopped assigning points to essays in an application because of AI’s increasing prominence and ghostwriting concerns.

“Essays are very much part of our understanding of the applicant. We’re just no longer assuming that the essay is an accurate reflection of the student’s actual writing ability,” Guttentag said.

“Because of that they are not given a numerical rating, but considered as we think holistically about a candidate as a potential member of the Duke community,” he added.

Guttentag said that the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action didn’t have an impact on Duke’s choice to no longer assign point values to assays and standardized test scores.