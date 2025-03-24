Eastern Connecticut State to hold 'TransTape 101' event promoting 'gender-affirming, body transformation system'

Eastern Connecticut State University’s Pride Center is organizing a workshop later this month that will teach transgender-identifying students how to look like the opposite sex.

The Pride Center announced the event on Instagram on Wednesday, called, “TransTape 101: A Workshop on Gender Affirming & Safe Body Transformation.” The programming will take place at the Pride Center on Thursday.

“Looking for a discreet, affordable, customizable, and safe way to bind, tuck, lift or pack?” the post asks.

The event will also include “brief nudity,” according to the announcement.

TransTape is a company that creates products for transgender-identifying individuals to help them look like the gender they identify as.

The company describes its “TransTape” product as a “gender-affirming, body transformation system that’s a backless and waterproof alternative to bras, binders, packers, gaffes, and other self-affirming products.”

The university’s event will feature one of TransTape’s employees, Quyen Tran, an education and outreach Coordinator at the company.

Tran has “taught over 50 people how to chestbind with Transtape through her drag king workshops,” according to the organization’s website.

During the workshop, Tran will provide an “explanation of the product, safe practices, a live chest binding application, and Q&A to answer … questions,” according to the Pride Center’s post.

“Participants must be 18+ as the session includes brief nudity,” the description continues.

Other universities have also advertised TransTape to students, including Northeastern University.

Eastern Connecticut State’s Pride Center hosts many LGBT-based events and programs throughout the semester, such as a “Trans Day of Visibility” and a Lavender Graduation.

The center also helps students find housing that matches their “gender identity” and sponsors an “Aromantic + Asexual Community Circle.”

“This intentional gathering space has been created for aromantic and asexual identifying students to connect, decompress, and share resources as they engage in open conversation centered on their experiences,” the description for the circle says.

These events fit the broader mission of the Pride Center, which is “to create a campus culture that acknowledges and values diverse gender identities, gender expressions, and sexualities through educational outreach, community building, and providing access to resources.”

Campus Reform contacted Eastern Connecticut State University and the Pride Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.