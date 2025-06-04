Education Department informs major accreditor that Columbia violates federal law, accreditation standards

The U.S. Department of Education has informed a major accreditor that an Ivy League university has contravened federal civil rights law and protections.

On Wednesday, the department announced that its Office for Civil Rights contacted the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) about Columbia University’s violation of federal law, thereby determining that the school is also violating the commission’s accreditation standards.

In its press release, the Education Department acknowledges President Trump’s April 23 executive order, “Reforming Accreditation To Strengthen Higher Education,” which states that accreditors have largely “failed” students and American taxpayers in deciding which colleges “provide a quality education.”

Prior to that executive order, the Education Department commenced an investigation into Columbia in February to determine if the university violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by enabling the discrimination of Jewish students.

Citing MSCHE’s policy that an accredited institution must demonstrate “compliance with all applicable government laws and regulations,” the Education Department says that Columbia “no longer appears to meet” such provisions.

In a statement, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon slammed the university’s leadership for displaying “deliberate indifference” toward anti-Semitic discrimination on campus following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel.

”Just as the Department of Education has an obligation to uphold federal antidiscrimination law, university accreditors have an obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards,” McMahon notes in a press release.

“We look forward to the Commission keeping the Department fully informed of actions taken to ensure Columbia’s compliance with accreditation standards including compliance with federal civil rights laws,” the secretary adds.

In a statement provided to Campus Reform, MSCHE Assistant Director for Communications Rawan Abbasi confirmed that the organization has received the Office for Civil Rights’ letter, but noted that the accreditor does “not have any other comment at this time.”

The Education Department’s announcement serves as the latest move by the Trump administration as it challenges Ivy League universities on federal funding, campus anti-Semitism and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policies.

Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also determined that Columbia officials exhibited “deliberate indifference” toward the harassment of its Jewish students.

”The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being,” HHS Office for Civil Rights Acting Director Anthony Archeval said in a May 22 statement.

“We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students,” he concluded.

Campus Reform has contacted the U.S. Department of Education and Columbia University for additional comment.