Education Department unveils grants to teach Founding documents ahead of America’s 250th birthday

In celebration of the country’s 250th birthday next year, the U.S. Department of Education has announced a new grant program for seminars to teach the principles behind America’s founding documents.

The department said in a Monday press release that applications are now open for this year. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon also promoted the grant on X the same day, with the deadline for applications slated for July 2.

“As our nation’s 250th birthday approaches, the Department of Education is providing grantees with an opportunity to celebrate the roots of our constitutional republic and teach students about America’s Founding principles and the responsibilities of citizenship,” Hayley Sanon, the acting assistant secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, said in the press release.

“This new program will fund seminars that equip educators and students with the knowledge and civic values needed to uphold the freedoms we enjoy,” she continued.

The grant program aims to promote seminars studying essential aspects of American political history and “directly commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Founding of the United States.”

Approved seminars must examine America’s founding texts, such as the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

“Seminars must study the American political tradition (ideas, traditions, institutions, and texts essential to American constitutional government and American history) with a focus on the first principles of the Founding, their inclusion in the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights,” the press release says.

The new program comes amid efforts to improve American civics and teaching of U.S. history.

A September survey found that American citizens know very little about the rights protected under the First Amendment. For example, less than a third of Americans correctly named freedom of the press as enshrined by the First Amendment.

Under President Trump, the Department of Education’s goals have shifted to remove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, keep men out of women’s sports, and promote options for school choice.

