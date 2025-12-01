Elizabeth Warren calls for Linda McMahon to resign: 'No business leading the Department of Education'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for the immediate resignation of Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accusing her of deliberately dismantling the U.S. Department of Education as part of a Trump administration plan to collapse the agency from within.

In a blistering op-ed for USA Today, Warren said McMahon is executing a calculated strategy to gut public education by offloading key federal programs to unrelated agencies and slashing staff, all while eroding support for vulnerable student populations.

Warren said McMahon “has no business leading the Department of Education” and should resign.

At the center of the controversy is McMahon’s Nov. 18 announcement that programs would be moved to other federal departments like Labor and Health & Human Services.

Warren also warned of the impact on students with disabilities, citing McMahon’s attempts to scale back special education support and cut staff responsible for protecting students from fraud and abuse in the student loan system.

“While Donald Trump and Secretary McMahon claim to care about efficiency, the real goal has been clear all along: They want to destroy the Department of Education from within,” Warren wrote, accusing the administration of trying to make the department so dysfunctional that it collapses under its own weight.

McMahon has already overseen deep staff cuts, including a 50% reduction in personnel. Warren said the result is a broken agency that families and schools can no longer depend on.

Warren, a former special education teacher, said the stakes go far beyond bureaucracy, arguing that what’s truly under attack is the principle of equal opportunity in education.