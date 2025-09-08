Emory University to end DEI programs following federal mandates

Emory University announced on Wednesday it will discontinue its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices and programs to comply with new federal mandates.

Interim President Leah Ward Sears told the Emory community that “federal laws and mandates have been implemented that require higher education institutions to alter fundamentally or even close offices and programs focused on DEI.” She added, “The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly.”

The university did not provide a specific timeline but pledged to move “promptly and carefully” to meet compliance. Sears said Emory will “work closely with each impacted employee to provide appropriate support and assistance through the transition.”

Emory’s DEI website remains active, promoting the school’s “Diversity Champion” recognition and affirming its support for a wide range of identities and backgrounds. The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion page is also still online.

The change follows President Donald Trump’s Jan. 17 executive order, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity, which mandated the closure of DEI offices across federal agencies and contractors, including universities. The directive also prohibited race-based hiring quotas and equity mandates, requiring schools to return to merit-based policies.

On Feb. 14, the Department of Education issued a warning to universities, stating DEI programs that promote race-conscious policies must be eliminated or risk losing federal funding. The notice described DEI initiatives as “discriminatory practices” that “toxically indoctrinate” students with systemic racism ideology.

Sears acknowledged that the closures would mark a shift for Emory. “I know Emory’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have meant a great deal to many, not just as programs, but as a statement about who we are and what we believe in,” she wrote.

Emory is the latest institution to face changes amid a nationwide rollback of DEI efforts. Other universities have sought workarounds to preserve DEI programming despite state or federal prohibitions.

Campus Reform has contacted Emory University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.