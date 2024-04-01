Even after condemning her ideas as 'racist' UCSF still employs medical prof who suggested that 'Zionist doctors' are a threat to patients

The University of California at San Francisco still employs a professor who said in a post on X in January that the “presence of Zionism in US medicine” should be examined.

”The presence of Zionism in US medicine should be examined as a structural impediment to health equity. Zionism is a supremacist, racist ideology and we see Zionist doctors justifying the genocide of Palestinians. How does their outlook/position impact priorities in US medicine?” UCSF Professor Dr. Rupa Marya wrote on Jan. 2.

UCSF revealed in response to a public records request filed by Campus Reform that Marya is still employed as a professor in the university’s department of medicine.

Marya is also an internal medicine specialist at UCSF Health.

[RELATED: UCSF prof suggests ‘Zionist doctors’ are an ‘impediment’ to US medical goal of ‘health equity’]

It’s not the first time Marya discussed Zionism on her social media account, as Campus Reform reported.

”People acting like you can remove the Zionist from Zionism and sanitize it from its violent colonial ideological roots,” she wrote in November. “You can’t take the Nazi out of Nazism either. Learn history. Read about Zionism in their own words.”

UCSF initially released a statement in early January condemning the post, but didn’t mention Marya by name.

”A tired and familiar racist conspiracy theory has circulated on social media in recent days stating that ‘Zionist’ doctors are a threat to Arab, Palestinian, South Asian, Muslim, and Black patients, as well as the US health system. This sweeping, baseless, and racist generalization must be condemned,” the university wrote on X. “Both Jewish and non-Jewish people see the use of the word ‘Zionist’ in this debunked narrative as an antisemitic attack. It is as morally reprehensible as it is intellectually bankrupt, nothing more than a repackaging of an old racist trope that UCSF renounces.”

[RELATED: Student leader says UC Berkeley didn’t do enough to protect Jewish students at violent protest]

”As a health sciences university and health system, we want our patients, clinicians, faculty, learners, and staff to know that UCSF is committed to serving every individual regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, political view, gender, and sexual identity,” the university posted on X. “We will continue to encourage open dialogue, even on the most difficult and painful topics. But we draw the line on those who attack entire groups of people and promote divisiveness and xenophobia, including Islamophobia and, in this instance, antisemitism.”

Campus Reform reached out to UCSF for comment.