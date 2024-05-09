Evergreen State College caves to anti-Israel activists, agrees to divestment task force

Evergreen State College has caved to the demands of its Hamas-endorsed campus occupiers, agreeing to parrot Hamas propaganda and entertain anti-Israeli sentiment.

The school issued a memorandum on April 30 detailing its agreement with its anti-Israel “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

This decision follows a trend of colleges caving to their own radical anti-Israel occupiers’ demands.



As part of the agreement, Evergreen State, which is located in Olympia, Washington, will establish four committees staffed by both students and faculty members. The memorandum detailing the committees’ missions uses biased, anti-Israel language, suggesting the Jewish State is guilty of “gross human rights violations.”



The “Investment Policy Disappearing Task Force” will “address divestment from companies that profit from gross human rights violations and/or” what the college terms the “occupation” of “Palestinian territories.” The task force “will work with the Foundation and the college to establish the soonest time recommendations can be made and acted upon.”



[RELATED: CAVING TO THE MOB: Barnard prez offers to ‘lift’ suspensions for students with no previous misconduct after Columbia protest]



The second committee, the “Grant Acceptance Policy Disappearing Task Force,” will be “charged with recommending a policy that would provide criteria for accepting or refusing grant funding based on the purposes of the grant.” The criteria “would include such considerations as whether grants facilitate illegal occupations abroad, limit free speech, or support the oppression of minorities.”



The “Civilian Oversight of the Police Department Disappearing Task Force” will be “charged with proposing a new Police Services Community Review Board structure.”



Finally, the “Alternative Models of Crisis Response Disappearing Task Force” will focus on finding a way to respond to emergencies on campus without using police.

Evergreen President John Carmichael also agreed to activists’ demands to condemn Israel’s counterattack against Hamas following the Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians.



Carmichael issued a statement Wednesday denouncing the Jewish State, mirroring Hamas propaganda: “Like many, I am horrified and grief-stricken by the violence and suffering being inflicted due to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I mourn the destruction of universities and hospitals, the killing of journalists, and want to see the release of prisoners being held without due process.”



“I wish to see an end to the violence and restoration of international law, including respect for the March 25, 2024, United Nations resolution that called for a lasting, sustainable ceasefire honored by all parties, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, expanded humanitarian assistance, and the protection of civilians. Restoration of international law also requires that the International Court of Justice fairly adjudicate charges of genocide,” he continued.



[RELATED: Brown University caves to pro-Hamas mob, promises to consider cutting ties with Jewish State]



Evergreen State leadership also agreed to restrict certain study abroad programs, noting that the school will refrain from sending students to Israel or the Palestinian territories.



It is unclear if Evergreen State has ever sent students to Palestinian-controlled territories, despite the new prohibition.



A spokesperson from the university told Campus Reform that “[t]he Memorandum of Understanding represents a significant milestone in the ongoing dialogue between the college administration and student leaders. The hope is that this MOU will serve as a framework for constructive collaboration and engagement between both parties.”



The spokesperson added: “Ultimately, the goal is to build trust, promote inclusivity and create a supportive environment where all student voices are valued and respected.”



