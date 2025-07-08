Ex-NYU prof's website exposes ICE agents with facial recognition as assaults on officers surge 700%

A former New York University (NYU) adjunct professor is running the website ICESpy.org, which uses facial recognition to identify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This website, which allows users to upload or take photographs of ICE agents and cross reference them against hundreds of LinkedIn profiles, is operational as the assaults on officers have reportedly increased 700% since last year.

[RELATED: UCLA social justice official accused of calling for gang action against ICE]

In one recent interview, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said that agents are “being doxxed at a horrible rate” with their “ addresses, families, Instagrams, [and] Facebook [accounts] posted and spread all around the city of Portland.”

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons: “ICE agents are being doxed at a horrible rate. Over the weekend, we had ICE officers family’s names, addresses, Instagrams and Facebook accounts posted and spread around the city of Portland.”pic.twitter.com/SX3tiyc2rJ — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) June 23, 2025

McDonald, who taught at NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program from 2011 to 2016, wrote on the website that it is “designed to highlight and embarrass the organization committing atrocities against refugees and immigrants to the United States.”

McDonald shared the link to the website on X, saying he launched the tool in 2018, “just rebooted it,” and is looking for anyone interested in “updating the database.”

https://t.co/Dazi7u8z7O shows the identity of ICE employees using face recognition against hundreds of scraped linkedin profiles 🤗 — Kyle McDonald (@kcimc) June 8, 2025

While at NYU, he taught classes such as “Social Hacking,” “Appropriating New Technologies”, and “3d Sensing and Visualization”, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Campus Reform has reported anti-law enforcement and anti-ICE hostility on America’s college campuses.

A University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) official is currently under investigation after allegedly calling for gang action against ICE. In June, a faculty member at Glendale Community College in California called on students to protest at an anti-ICE rally amid violent riots.

[RELATED: U of Oregon faculty union declares ‘sanctuary’ status, says it will not cooperate with ICE]

Universities like Fordham University and California State University, Northridge are encouraging students to report ICE sightings on campus and have provided guidance to illegal immigrant students on how to handle interactions with federal law enforcement.

Campus Reform has contacted Kyle McDonald, New York University, and the Department of Homeland Security for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on X and Instagram: @RealEmilySturge