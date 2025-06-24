Ex-Yale prof encourages Iran to target U.S. military bases in social media post

A former Yale University professor who was previously terminated for allegations of being linked to a terrorist organization has encouraged Iran to target U.S. military bases.

Helyeh Doutaghi, a former educator at Yale University, recently made the comments about a potential Iranian attack on X.

Internet personality Eyal Yakoby published a screenshot of Doutaghi’s June 12 X post.

BREAKING: Hleyeh Doutaghi, recently fired from Yale over ties to a terror network, is now openly calling for Iran and its proxies to attack U.S. troops and military bases.



These are the kinds of people who are teaching American kids—turning students into tomorrow's terrorists.

“[A]ll US military bases in the region, the occupied Palestinian territories, and any state that enables aggression by allowing its airspace or territory to be used for attacks against Iran,” said Doutaghi, commenting on a separate post that stated that Iran has the right to defend itself.

Yale News reported that Doutaghi was placed on administrative leave from her position at Yale on March 6 after she was accused of being connected to the international Samidoun network—a designated terrorist organization.

Doutaghi reportedly refused to cooperate with the university, resulting in her contract being terminated. According to The New Haven Register, Doutaghi later claimed that she was experiencing retaliation for her support for Palestine.

Many of Doutaghi’s X posts reflect anti-West and anti-American sentiments.

“The West will not remain untouched by the barbaric violence it is inflicting upon our homelands,” Doutaghi said in a June 15 X post. “A deepening energy security crisis is coming. Global trade routes and energy flows will suffer. The cost of complicity will be felt.”

The West will not remain untouched by the barbaric violence it is inflicting upon our homelands. A deepening energy security crisis is coming. Global trade routes and energy flows will suffer. The cost of complicity will be felt. — Helyeh Doutaghi (@Helyeh_Doutaghi) June 16, 2025

Regarding the United States, specifically, Doutaghi posted on Saturday that, “America’s direct military assault on Iran will conclude its decline as an empire-just as Israel’s aggression on Iran has put an end to its military illusion and exposed the fragility of its settler-colonial project.”

America’s direct military assault on Iran will conclude its decline as an empire—just as Israel’s aggression on Iran has put an end to its military illusion and exposed the fragility of its settler-colonial project. — Helyeh Doutaghi (@Helyeh_Doutaghi) June 21, 2025

In another post on Monday, Doutaghi commented on the intercepted Iranian attack on U.S. bases in Qatar, saying “Morning: Iran hits a US proxy. Afternoon: Iran hits a US base. And some still can’t see the empire crumbling.”

Morning: Iran hits a US proxy.

Afternoon: Iran hits a US base.

And some still can’t see the empire crumbling. — Helyeh Doutaghi (@Helyeh_Doutaghi) June 23, 2025

Campus Reform contacted Yale University for comment but has not received a response by publication. This article will be updated accordingly.