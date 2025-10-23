EXCLUSIVE: Leftist student groups rally to demand Tallahassee cut ICE ties

Multiple leftist student groups rallied at Tallahassee City Hall to demand that city commissioners revoke their 287(g) agreement.

The 287(g) program allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to authorize local law enforcement agencies to carry out certain federal immigration law enforcement duties.

On Wednesday afternoon, anti-ICE student groups joined together to demand that the city cut its ties to the agreement. Among the groups were the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance (TIRA), Florida A&M University Students for a Democratic Society (FAMU SDS), Florida State University Young Democratic Socialists of America (FSU YDSA), and Florida State University Students for a Democratic Society (Tally SDS).

Campus Reform reported at the scene of the rally, which took place outside city hall. Despite the numerous groups participating, turnout was visibly small compared to other leftist protests.

Attendees shouted a series of chants, including “When Trump goes on the attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” and “No hate, no fear, ICE has no business here!” Watch the protest footage on YouTube here.

Tally SDS released footage of a representative making public comments following the rally.

“When will the attacks on immigrants stop? We don’t know,” the speaker said. “You understand the fact that these human rights violations exist.” The speaker, named Kaida Rose, then raised his voice, shouting “What is wrong with you? Really? Really, what is wrong with you?”

The groups are expected to continue carrying out anti-ICE rallies in the coming months. This is a developing story.