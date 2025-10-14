EXCLUSIVE: Oakland student required to attend DEI networking event to graduate

A Michigan student whistleblower has stepped forward to reveal that Oakland University is requiring him to participate in a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) networking event.

The anonymous whistleblower, who is a senior at Oakland pursuing a degree in finance, explained that one of his professors instructed him to enroll in two zero-credit courses that are related to one another: SBC 3990, a business ethics course, and FIN 3990, a finance education course.

“They are technically free but are a requirement to graduate,” the whistleblower told Campus Reform.

“As I am looking through the course material for the final class (3990) I noticed a module labeled ‘Module 4: Cultural Agility & Awareness’ and read more about the module and it explicitly talks about DEI and part of the module is you are required to go to a DEI networking event with a DEI speaker,” the whistleblower continued.

The event is slated for Nov. 13.

Not only does the student whistleblower have to attend the event, but he is also required to write a DEI reflection piece as part of the overall score.

The whistleblower also passed on a series of emails in which his advisor—named Elizabeth Gerhart—confirmed to him that passing the courses is required to graduate from the university.

The emails are pictured below.

“From my understanding the Trump Admin has made it illegal to force DEI teaching but the website to report schools is down,” the whistleblower said. “So I am ready to blow the whistle on the fact that Oakland University is forcing students to learn DEI in order to graduate.”

Campus Reform also contacted Oakland University and asked why it is forcing students to undergo DEI indoctrination. This article will be updated accordingly.