EXPOSED: Northwestern journalism school's chair of 'social justice in reporting' has history of pro-Hamas rhetoric

An assistant journalism professor at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois is facing scrutiny following the discovery of racially charged social media posts against Israel.

As noted by Fox News, Steven Thrasher’s posts to X include various anti-Israel posts, such as accusing the nation of “settler colonialism,” which he has since made private.

“White supremacy and settler colonialism can NOT kill, maim and steal for decades (or even centuries) via genocidal violence and then expect patience and peace — ESPECIALLY when peaceful protest is met with economic, spiritual and literal death,” Thrasher posted two days after Hamas’ deadly attacks against Israel in October.

[RELATED: Northwestern alumni demand university terminate ‘collaboration’ with Al Jazeera in Qatar: EXCLUSIVE]

“For those asking ‘But why don’t Palestinians protest peacefully; may I remind you that for me—who is not even Palestinian!!!—merely calling for *peaceful boycott* cost me the German translation of my book, made my PhD advisor shun me forever & almost cost me my entire career,” the professor also wrote on Oct. 9.

Fox News additionally uncovered a post from Thrasher that compared Israel to Nazi Germany, calling the war a “genocide of the disabled people.”

“This is a genocide of the disabled people, too, who will suffocate on smoke. Who ARE suffocating to death right now. You know who else suffocated the disabled? The Nazis,” Thrasher is said to have posted on Oct. 29.

Thrasher additionally published a blog post on Nov. 30 in which he accused Israel of “apartheid” and perpetrating “genocide” against Palestinians through a “concentration camp” in Gaza.

“Staff like Professor Steven Thrasher continue to peddle hateful antisemitic canards,” Congressman Carlos Gimenez told Fox News. “This professor has employed hateful rhetoric, invoked antisemitic tropes, and fostered a hostile environment that endangers Jewish students on campus.”

In April, Thrasher spoke at the “Northwestern Liberated Zone” in which reportedly told aspiring journalists that, “Our work is not about objectivity. Our work is about you putting your brilliant minds to work and opening your compassionate hearts.”

Thrasher also reportedly referred to President Joe Biden as “Genocide Joe” for his apparent support for Israel.

Thrasher’s biography on Northwestern’s website shows a history of supporting progressive causes.

“Steven W. Thrasher is the inaugural Daniel H. Renberg Chair of social justice in reporting (with an emphasis on issues relevant to the LGBTQ community) and an assistant professor of journalism,” his Northwestern biography states.

Northwestern’s website additionally details that Thrasher teaches “elective classes cross-listed with American Studies, African American Studies and Gender and Sexuality Studies.”

[RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Congress questions leaders of Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA on campus anti-Semitism]

“His research combines journalistic and ethnographic methods to study how racism, homophobia, policing, medicine, incarceration, culture, and health intersect,” the web page continues.

Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University and Steven Thrasher for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.