‘F*** UNC’: Activists deface buildings, including ROTC, at UNC campus

Pro-Hamas activists at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill recently vandalized university property during an anti-Israel protest.

UNC’s chapter of the controversial anti-Israel student group, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), helped to plan the protest, along with other organizations.

The protest was held to pressure UNC into cutting ties with firms that have connections to Israel, which they accuse of “genocide, apartheid, & settler colonialism,” according to a pamphlet advertising the event. “[N]o business as usual while UNC is complicit in genocide,” the pamphlet said.

The university explained in a Sept. 19 update that the demonstrators entered “at least nine academic buildings across campus shouting and attempting to disrupt classes. They also vandalized the interior and exterior of buildings along their way with spray paint and permanent markers. They caused significant damage throughout multiple buildings.”



One of the buildings targeted was the ROTC Naval Armory, “which is included in the National Register of Historic Places,” the university announced.

The messages that the students spray-painted included “Israel is a terror state” and “F*** UNC,” as well as “Israel bombs USA pays.”

Fraternity members later gathered to help fix the damage and to raise a U.S. flag on campus after activists tore it down and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.

Recently, an anti-Israel UNC professor named Nadia Yaqub condemned the Jewish state and promoted an anti-Israel event that focused on helping participants find “ways to bring Gaza or Palestine/Palestinians in general into your courses.”

The school’s SJP chapter also announced its support for using violence to achieve its ends this July, writing: “We condone all forms of principled action, including armed rebellion.”



Earlier this year, multiple UNC professors reportedly warned that they would “withhold . . . reporting of final grades to the Registrar’s Office” to express their opposition to disciplinary measures against disruptive anti-Israel activists.

“In solidarity with these students, and to pressure the University Administration to reinstate the suspended students, I (along with many other faculty, teaching assistants, fellows, and graders across campus) have decided to withhold my reporting of final grades to the Registrar’s Office,” one UNC professor explained.

