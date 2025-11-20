FAU Democrats disrupt student government meeting to oppose campus police ICE partnership

Students affiliated with the FAU Democrats at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton interrupted the city’s House of Representatives meeting on Nov. 7 as they pushed the university to terminate a federal immigration-enforcement partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The disruption occurred during a campus House meeting as protesters stood and held a banner reading “Terminate 287(g)” while demanding the FAU Police Department (FAUPD) end its participation in ICE’s 287(g) program, which allows certain local officers to carry out limited federal immigration functions.

FAUPD signed the 287(g) agreement July 24, according to the University Press, making FAU one of several Florida universities participating in the enforcement partnership. Activist groups previously organized protests against the program in April and September, drawing students who argued the agreement could discourage some students from interacting with campus police.

Speaker Pro Tempore of the Boca House of Representatives Nick Special told Campus Reform that the 287(g) debate has appeared repeatedly before the student legislature. “In the 19th legislative session, there was a bill that attempted to bring the issue forward for the Student Government to oppose the 287(g) agreement,” Special said.

“However, under Sunshine State laws and parliamentary procedures, a topic can only be brought once per session. Despite this, the issue was brought to the FAU House more than four times. The House voted ‘no’ on opposing the 287(g) agreement,” Special continued.

Special said activists escalated their tactics during the Nov. 7 meeting. “Students are allowed to express themselves — but it must be within decorum. They are not allowed to bring banners, disrespect members, or cause disorder,” he told Campus Reform. “In this protest, they broke every rule.”

Special added that repeated political protests risk turning the House into a stage for national ideological battles rather than student representation.

A spokesperson for FAU told Campus Reform that the agreement will not change standard policing practices on campus.

“The Florida Atlantic Police Department will continue its usual community-focused policing activities as before,” the university representative said. “The only significant change under the 287(g) agreement is that officers trained by ICE will now be allowed to transport individuals who have ICE administrative warrants.”

When asked about student concerns, FAU told Campus Reform that the university “encourages students with any safety concerns to contact the Dean of Students Office or the FAUPD for assistance or support.”