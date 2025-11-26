FAU reinstates professor suspended over Charlie Kirk posts

Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton reinstated associate Professor Karen Leader on Nov. 18 after placing her on paid leave for social media posts about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The institution’s investigation concluded the posts were protected under the First Amendment and did not disrupt campus operations.

FAU opened the inquiry after Professor Leader shared comments on X about Kirk’s shooting, which prompted online backlash after Jordan Chamberlain, a former DeSantis staffer, viralized the posts. Professor Leader was the first of two FAU faculty members suspended in connection with posts referencing Charlie Kirk assassination, as reported by University Press.

Campus Reform asked Leader whether she viewed her reinstatement as a First Amendment victory or evidence of administrative pressure on outspoken faculty.

“It is neither,” Leader said. “It was a coordinated effort by state actors to direct harassment at people they consider enemies.” She said online amplification of her posts led to threats and heightened security measures for her classes.

Leader also told Campus Reform that FAU should adopt a clear policy protecting faculty from discipline over personal social media activity. “I believe FAU needs a clearer policy stating faculty cannot be disciplined for ‘intemperate’ speech made on their personal accounts,” she said.

FAU conducted an investigation and applied the legal framework from Pickering v. Board of Education.

The firm’s final report, provided by University Press, found that Leader’s posts were “speech by private citizens on matters of public concern” and that the activity occurred on personal accounts unrelated to university business. The report also stated it found “no evidence that Leader or Cole disrupted university operations.”

Students with the FAU College Republicans offered mixed reactions to the reinstatement.

Joseph Semprevivo II, the group’s president, told Campus Reform that students “have noticed…that various professors push political ideology in the classroom.” He said course content should remain nonpolitical unless directly tied to academic material.

Another member, Isaiah Shank, told Campus Reform that he supports free speech across the political spectrum but objects to rhetoric that appears to celebrate violence. “I believe in free speech for everyone… but I strongly condemn hate speech of any kind, calling for violence, or celebrating the death of someone,” Shank said.

Leader’s reinstatement comes shortly after finance professor Rebel Cole returned to campus. Cole was suspended for posts about Kirk and was reinstated after filing a federal lawsuit on Nov. 12.

Campus Reform has contacted FAU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.