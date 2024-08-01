Federal appeals court blocks Biden administration's Title IX overhaul in Florida, three other states

A Federal appeals court ruled in favor of Florida and three other states and stopped new Title IX regulations from taking effect.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a motion brought by Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina which placed an “administrative injunction” against the Biden administration’s Title IX overhaul, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The appeals court ruling came just hours after U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon declined to grant their request for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday which would have blocked the Title IX rule from taking effect.

Axon’s ruling sent lawyers for Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina scrambling, since the revamped Title IX rule takes effect on Thursday.

Potential Title IX violations could take place if a transgender individual isn’t allowed to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Another violation could happen if someone isn’t referred to by their preferred pronoun, senior administration officials told ABC News.

Axon, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said the plaintiffs failed to provide compelling arguments as to why the Title IX rule should be put on hold.

“Plaintiffs must, among other things, establish a substantial likelihood of success on the claims advanced in their complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction from this court,” Axon wrote. “They failed to sustain that burden.”

The four states now join a score of other states where the new Title IX rule is temporarily on hold. According to Speech First, the new Title IX rule is on hold in 26 states.