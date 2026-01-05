Federal civil rights complaint filed over 'Center for Black Student Excellence'

A conservative legal group has filed a federal civil rights complaint against Portland Public Schools (PPS), challenging a $60 million initiative that funds a dedicated “Center for Black Student Excellence” (CBSE).

The complaint argues the project is racially discriminatory and potentially violates federal civil rights law and constitutional protections.

Parents Defending Education, the group behind the complaint, says the center gives preferential treatment to Black students and excludes others from the same resources and opportunities. They also allege the district misused funds from a 2020 school bond by stretching the definition of allowable capital expenses to cover planning and outreach.

The CBSE includes the $16 million purchase of the One North building in Portland’s Albina neighborhood and another $25 million in projected upgrades.

Though Willamette Week reports the district insists the building will serve all students, the complaint cites targeted programming and PPS’s refusal to fund a Native student center as evidence of unequal treatment.

With PPS facing a $50 million budget shortfall next year, the complaint questions how the district can justify the ongoing costs of the project—and whether it has diverted resources from broader academic needs.

If the U.S. Department of Education finds the complaint credible, PPS could face a federal investigation into its equity policies and funding practices.