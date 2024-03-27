Federal complaint alleges Western Illinois University limits some scholarships by race and gender

A federal civil rights complaint has been filed against Western Illinois University, accusing the school of limiting some scholarships by race and gender.

Cornell University law professor William A. Jacobson, who filed the complaint on behalf of the Equal Protection Project, contends that 16 scholarships offered by Western Illinois University are discriminatory, being exclusively available to specific racial, ethnic, gender, and gender identity groups.

Speaking to the Daily Journal, Jacobson emphasized the exclusivity of these scholarships, noting that they are limited to certain races, ethnicities, genders, and gender identities. The complaint, as filed, asserts that such practices run afoul of key federal laws, including the Civil Rights Act, Title IX, and the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Jacobson stressed that Western Illinois University needs to revisit its scholarship allocation process and transition towards a non-discriminatory framework. He added that scholarships should be fairly distributed.

In response to the allegations, Alisha Looney, Assistant Vice President of Western Illinois University, told Illinois Radio Network that the university had not received any formal communication from the Office of Civil Rights regarding the complaint. She emphasized the university’s commitment to addressing all complaints seriously and ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Jacobson said that EqualProtect.org selectively files cases where discriminatory practices are evident and substantiated by university rules and regulations. In the case of Western Illinois, Jacobson argued that the discriminatory nature of the scholarship criteria leaves little room for defense.

Jacobson highlighted that similar cases tackled by EqualProtect.org primarily involve discrimination against white or Asian students, or both.

EqualProtect.org has filed over 20 complaints with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

Campus Reform has contacted Western Illinois University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



