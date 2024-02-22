Federal government spent $1 million to butcher basic biology in three states

The federal government handed out almost $1 million to universities in three states for an ongoing project to change biology courses to conform with gender ideology.



The National Science Foundation (NSF), a federal agency, gave $387,605 to the University of Minnesota, $313,026 to Colorado State University, and $205,063 to Florida International University to take part in a project that would supposedly aid in changing undergraduate biology courses to be more welcoming to students identifying as transgender, according to The Christian Post.



The beginning date for the project was listed as September 2022 and the estimated end of the endeavor will be in August 2025, wrote The Christian Post.



The NSF research, which is titled “Collaborative Research: A qualitative inquiry into sex/gender narratives in undergraduate biology and their impacts on transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming students,” seeks to address what it sees as the problematic “binary” view of sex and gender in biology classes, as seen in the abstract for the project.



The research page claims: “This project examines how a more accurate curriculum about the diversity of sexes found across species, the role of the environment in sex determination, and the complex relationship between sex and gender can create a more inclusive environment for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming (TNG) students in undergraduate biology courses. Research indicates that rather than emphasizing the diversity of strategies and experiences that organisms have around sex, gender, and orientation, biology courses often inaccurately categorize sex and gender as binary. The oversimplification of sex and gender into binary categories can make biology classrooms particularly challenging for TNG students.”



The abstract lays out some of the project’s “anticipated outcomes” as “identifying aspects of biology content that could influence the sense of belonging of TNG students and impact the career competency of all biology majors” and “creating professional development materials to support instructors who design lessons around biology topics related to sex and gender.”



The NSF’s mission, as seen on its website, is to “[p]romote the progress of science,” “[a]dvance the national health, prosperity and welfare,” and “[s]ecure the national defense.” The agency states: “We fulfill our mission chiefly by making grants. Our investments account for about 25% of federal support to America’s colleges and universities for basic research: research driven by curiosity and discovery. We also support solutions-oriented research with the potential to produce advancements for the American people.”



Campus Reform contacted the NSF and each of the universities that received federal funding. This story will be updated accordingly.