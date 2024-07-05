Feds take over UC Berkeley arson suspect Casey Goonan's case

Federal prosecutors are taking over the case against the University of California, Berkeley, arson suspect Casey Goonan.

Cal Fire announced on June 17 that Casey Robert Goonan was arrested in connection with three arson attacks and the firebombing of a UC Berkeley Police Department vehicle in June.

Goonan was initially charged with felony counts of possession and the use of destructive devices and multiple counts of arson.

His bond was set at $1 million but dropped to $450,000 by a judge in June.

The Alameda County District Attorney said Wednesday that federal prosecutors are taking over the case, according to the San Francisco Standard.

It’s unknown what charges federal prosecutors will bring against Goonan, but his lawyer, Jeff Wozniak told the outlet: “Mr. Goonan intends to enter a not guilty plea to the federal charges and fight these allegations.”

34-year-old Goonan previously received a doctorate of African American studies from Northwestern University.

On June 16, a post by the name “Marilyn’s Daughters” on Indybay.org said that they set fire to a construction site at UC Berkeley, writing that it was the second phase of the “#Escalate movement.”