FIRE leads federal lawsuit against 'clear violation of First Amendment' after Texas A&M bans drag shows

The Texas A&M University System finds itself in a legal dispute as a student group has challenged a recent policy prohibiting drag performances on all 11 campuses.

The Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the ban infringes on free speech rights. The suit was officially brought forward by FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) on March 5.

”We refuse to let Texas A&M dictate which voices belong on campus,” the Queer Empowerment Council reportedly said in a statement shared by FIRE. “Drag is self-expression, drag is discovery, drag is empowerment, and no amount of censorship will silence us.”

The university system’s board of regents passed a resolution on Feb. 28 to prohibit drag shows in university-operated venues, citing concerns about the appropriateness of such performances and their potential to create a hostile environment.

The regents’ resolution argues that drag performances conflict with the university’s core values and may contribute to a climate that is unwelcoming to women.

The document also points to recent action taken by President Trump against gender ideology, including an executive order declaring that the federal government will “recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.”

FIRE has called the ban on Texas A&M drag shows “a clear violation of the First Amendment.”

“Public universities can’t shut down student expression simply because the administration doesn’t like the ‘ideology’ or finds the expression ‘demeaning,’” FIRE attorney Adam Steinbaugh said in a press release. “That’s true not only of drag performances, but also religion, COVID, race, politics, and countless other topics where campus officials are too often eager to silence dissent.”

“If other students dislike or disagree with Draggieland, the solution is simple: don’t go,” FIRE attorney Jeff Zeman said.

According to its website, the Queer Empowerment Council aims to “unite the LGBTQ+ organizations on campus and work together to act as a resource for LGBTQ+ students at TAMU.”

Campus Reform has contacted Texas A&M for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.