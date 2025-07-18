Fired DEI director sues University of Michigan, denies saying school is 'controlled by wealthy Jews'

A former University of Michigan administrator is suing the school, alleging she was fired due to racial bias and punished for political speech, not misconduct.

Rachel Dawson, the former director of the Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives, filed suit Monday in federal court, according to The New York Times. She denies making antisemitic remarks and claims the university’s investigation was biased because of her race and views.

Before the lawsuit, on June 10, Dawson initially put forward a notice of intent to file suit.

The complaint stems from a March 2024 conversation at a national diversity conference, as reported by Campus Reform.

Two Jewish professors accused Dawson of saying the university was “controlled by wealthy Jews.” They also allege Dawson said Jewish students were “wealthy and privileged” and that Jews lack genetic ties to Israel. The professors filed a complaint with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan.

Dawson says she explained the university’s efforts to address antisemitism and affirmed Palestinians’ right to live in the region. Her lawsuit claims the professors grew hostile and misrepresented the exchange.

The university hired Covington & Burling to investigate. The law firm, which was previously affiliated with the ADL, found no definitive evidence but concluded the professors’ account was more credible. Dawson argues the firm had a conflict of interest.



Chief Diversity Officer Tabbye Chavous, then Dawson’s supervisor, criticized the process as excessive for her subordinate’s role, noting the remarks occurred privately and off duty. Despite this, Dawson received a warning and was later fired in December 2024.

University Regent Mark Bernstein had pressed for immediate termination, calling a warning “a mockery” of Michigan’s stance against antisemitism.

Dawson plans to file a second lawsuit in state court over alleged free speech and due process violations.