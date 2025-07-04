Fired DEI director sues University of Michigan over alleged anti-Semitic comment dismissal

A former DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) administrator at the University of Michigan is filing a lawsuit against the university following her dismissal last year after she made allegedly anti-Semitic comments.

Rachel Dawson, the former director of the Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives, was fired in December of 2024 after being accused of anti-Semitic statements earlier in the year. She allegedly said at the time that the university is, “controlled by wealthy Jews,” and Jewish students are “wealthy and privileged,” as reported by Campus Reform.

Dawson denies having made the anti-Semitic comments and is reportedly seeking compensation for wages she would’ve received had she not been fired, in addition to loss of other wages and benefits and emotional distress, as reported by MLive.

Dawson also alleges in her filing with the Michigan Court of Claims that the university treated her unfairly compared to other colleagues, arguing that bias against her as a black woman was central to why she was fired while leading the DEI-based office.

Campus Reform received a statement from Michigan Director of Public Affairs Kay Jarvis, stating: “Rachel Dawson was appropriately terminated from her employment at the University of Michigan. We will vigorously defend this matter.”

A university spokesperson provided a statement to MLive when Dawson was initially fired, stated that, “Ms. Dawson was fired by the provost because her behavior as a university representative at a conference and during an on-campus protest was inconsistent with her job responsibilities, including leading a multicultural office charged with supporting all students, and represented extremely poor judgment.”

Michigan’s Faculty Senate wrote a letter to then President Santa Ono following Dawson’s firing, saying that faculty need, “safeguards against the removal of members of this University by regental fiat, particularly in these politically charged times.” The letter from the Faculty Senate also called for Dawson to be reinstated.

The University of Michigan’s Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives, the office which Dawson headed, states on its website that it “supports and celebrates students’ unique experiences, backgrounds, communities, and identities.”

Since Dawson’s firing, the Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives remains open, with two “Interim Co-Director[s]” taking over Dawson’s previous role.

Dawson’s suit comes as the university cut DEI initiatives in March, including the closure of the university’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office for Healthy Equity and Inclusion, as reported by Campus Reform.

Prior to Dawson’s filing, Michigan had rolled back diversity statements pertaining to faculty hiring, a change which reduces focuses of diversity in determining promotions and throughout hiring processes for faculty, as reported by The Detroit News.