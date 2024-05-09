First faculty-led anti-Israel occupation begins at The New School, instructors refuse to submit grades

Credit: tns_fse

May 9, 2024, 10:15 am ET

Faculty members at The New School in New York City have begun an anti-Israel occupation inside the college’s building.

According to CBS News, the faculty-led occupation comes after the NYPD cleared a separate encampment inside the university at the college at the request of administrators.

Faculty set up small tents inside the building and named the occupation the “Refaat Alareer Faculty Solidarity Encampment.”

In that encampment, a college spokesperson said that students blocked a residence hall entrance.

[RELATED: Hamas-endorsed protesters at The New School forced me into oncoming traffic for committing journalism: EXCLUSIVE]

The faculty-led encampment is taking place right in the middle of finals. One professor told the outlet that some faculty members are also participating in a grade strike, where they don’t submit grades.

An Instagram post for the encampment contains the following demands:

1. Divestment from 13 arms and surveillance manufacturers.⁣ 2. Academic boycott of all Israeli institutions. 3. Dismissal of all disciplinary charges for students, staff, and faculty. 4. End NYPD collaboration. 5. Stipulate to an election with The New Student Worker’s Union.” The post states “We will not stop until all demands are met and NYPD leaves our campus.

[RELATED: ‘Long Live Hamas!’– Columbia protester glorifies the terrorist group: WATCH]

”Everyone is witness to this genocide, to this atrocity, that is unfolding on a daily basis. All the universities in Gaza are gone. This is a mass starvation campaign. There’s a bombing campaign in Rafah, where 600,000 children live. How can anyone stay on the sidelines?” one professor at the encampment told the CBS.







