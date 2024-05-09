Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

First faculty-led anti-Israel occupation begins at The New School, instructors refuse to submit grades

Faculty members at The New School in New York City have begun an anti-Israel occupation inside the college's building.

Trending
1
QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Student complains that 'anti-Jewish students' didn't get enough police protection

By Adam Sabes 

2
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please help me to hate White people'

By Ben Zeisloft  

3
Antifa attempts to shut down Charlie Kirk event at University of Washington, allegedly assault security personnel

By Adam Sabes 

4
Hofstra set to hold four 'Identity-Based Commencement Celebrations'

By Brendan  McDonald '25

5
Arizona students will no longer be forced to financially support polarizing student groups under new law

By Clarise Tujardon '26

6
Emerson College POSTED BAIL for its own pro-Hamas occupiers

By Adam Sabes 

Credit: tns_fse
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 9, 2024, 10:15 am ET

Faculty members at The New School in New York City have begun an anti-Israel occupation inside the college’s building.

According to CBS News, the faculty-led occupation comes after the NYPD cleared a separate encampment inside the university at the college at the request of administrators.

Faculty set up small tents inside the building and named the occupation the “Refaat Alareer Faculty Solidarity Encampment.”

In that encampment, a college spokesperson said that students blocked a residence hall entrance.

[RELATED: Hamas-endorsed protesters at The New School forced me into oncoming traffic for committing journalism: EXCLUSIVE]

The faculty-led encampment is taking place right in the middle of finals. One professor told the outlet that some faculty members are also participating in a grade strike, where they don’t submit grades.

An Instagram post for the encampment contains the following demands:

[RELATED: ‘Long Live Hamas!’– Columbia protester glorifies the terrorist group: WATCH]

”Everyone is witness to this genocide, to this atrocity, that is unfolding on a daily basis. All the universities in Gaza are gone. This is a mass starvation campaign. There’s a bombing campaign in Rafah, where 600,000 children live. How can anyone stay on the sidelines?” one professor at the encampment told the CBS.



Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this