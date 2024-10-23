FLASHBACK: Hezbollah official says the terror group should 'invest' in Western college protest

Screenshot taken from the X account of @realMaalouf

A video from June shows a Hezbollah leader saying that non-Western nations and groups should “invest” in the pro-Palestine demonstrations occurring in Western nations.

In a clip shared and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute, the Hezbollah official, identified as Mohammad Raad, speaks about how protests like those in the United States led by Arab and Muslim students are beneficial.

Hezbollah official: “We’re currently investing in protests and demonstrations in Western countries, especially among college students.



We already have Muslim students agitating, but it’s the Western students themselves who will destabilize their own countries.”



This is the… pic.twitter.com/PldIKI3eRu — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 20, 2024

[RELATED: ‘SHAM CHARITY’: Supposed pro-Palestinian charity group with campus involvement marked as terrorist front by US]

“I believe that we should rely on the ability of the Arabs and Muslims to invest in the changes we are witnessing. Specifically, the involvement of Western students in the demonstrations in the West,” the Hezbollah official states, according to the video. “There are Arab students who are demonstrating in the West, and this is something that we can understand, but the Western students who are demonstrating in support of Palestine … we rely on our ability to invest in the positive activity by these students in the future.”

The Hezbollah official continues by stating: “We should invest in the Western students. We need to enter the heart of Western societies. We need to address the people in the West.”

At the end of the clip, the official is asked if anti-Western organizations and nations have the means to achieve these measures, to which he responds: “This is a challenge. We should do it.”

Recently, the FBI was urged by members of Congress to investigate a student group that operates out of Columbia University whose members have allegedly promoted anti-Semitic actions and protests on the university’s campus.

Columbia has also recently suspended Shai Davidai, a pro-Israel professor whose comments have been critical of anti-Semitic actions taken by students and groups on the university campus since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.

[RELATED: Al-Qaeda endorses anti-Israel college protesters, says ‘infidel Zionists’ should be ‘assassinated’]

The New York City school has been at the center of U.S. student protests against Israel, where students took over an academic building and multiple areas of the university’s campus during the spring semester.

Protests and events run by student groups who are openly against Israel and the West have also occurred at numerous other universities, such as the University of Maryland, College Park and Johns Hopkins University.