Flashback: Kamala Harris said anti-Israel campus protesters showed 'exactly what the human emotion should be'

Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris showed support for anti-Israel protesters on college campuses during an interview.

During an early July Interview with The Nation, Harris said that young Americans who are protesting Israel’s war against Hamas are showing what Human emotion should look like.

“They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza,” Harris said.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris.

Harris said “there are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points. But we have to navigate it.”

”I understand the emotion behind it,” she said.

The Vice President’s interview with The Nation comes at a critical point in President Biden’s run for re-election, as many Americans want him to drop out and possibly pass the torch to Harris.