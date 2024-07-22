Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Flashback: Kamala Harris said anti-Israel campus protesters showed 'exactly what the human emotion should be'

Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris showed support for anti-Israel protesters on college campuses during an interview.

Trending
























The White House
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
July 22, 2024, 9:31 am ET

Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris showed support for anti-Israel protesters on college campuses during an interview.

During an early July Interview with The Nation, Harris said that young Americans who are protesting Israel’s war against Hamas are showing what Human emotion should look like.

“They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza,” Harris said.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris.

Harris said “there are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points. But we have to navigate it.”

[RELATED: ‘THEY KNEW THE RULES’: UF students arrested at anti-Israel protests face 3-4 year suspensions]

”I understand the emotion behind it,” she said.

The Vice President’s interview with The Nation comes at a critical point in President Biden’s run for re-election, as many Americans want him to drop out and possibly pass the torch to Harris.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this