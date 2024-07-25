FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris slammed DEI opponents in Florida speech: 'You know what they’re up to'

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed opponents of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts at a Florida International University speech.

The speech, which took place at Florida International University on September 28, 2023, featured Harris, who’s now running for President after Joe Biden opted not to seek a second term.

“You know what they’re up to. They’re trying to do the same thing they did with ‘woke,’” Harris said. “They’re trying to turn it against the people who understand exactly why it is important.”

Harris spoke about abortion, climate change, and LGBTQ rights, gun control, at the event.

“They’re trying to say that that’s a bad word, that’s a bad phrase, that it’s bad to focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” Harris said at the event.

The speech was part of a “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” sponsored by the White House.

“It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality,” Harris said in a White House press release when the campus tour was announced. “My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”