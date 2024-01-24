Florida bill to ban state properties, schools from displaying political flags moves forward

A bill to stop Florida state properties, including schools, from displaying political flags has moved forward in the Florida House of Representatives.



HB 901, sponsored by state representative David Borrero (R), states that “[a] governmental entity may not erect or display a flag that represent[s] a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint. The governmental entity must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag.”

On Jan. 17, the bill was moved from the Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee to the State Affairs Committee, as listed on the Florida House of Representatives website.



“The premise for this bill is very simple, and one that we should all agree with on this committee — our taxpayer dollars should not be subsidizing political speech in government buildings and classrooms. It’s time we stopped letting local governments and public school teachers from using classrooms in government buildings as their indoctrination pulpit,” Borrero said, as reported on The Hill.



State representative Randy Fine (R), a co-sponsor of the legislation, said: “I don’t want the Hamas flag flying in this [House committee] room. I don’t want the Black Lives Matter flag flying in this room, and I don’t want the Trump for president flag flying in this room. Those aren’t appropriate. They’re not appropriate in this room, they’re not appropriate in our schools, they’re not appropriate in our government buildings,” reported the News Service of Florida.

“This is something that literally is bringing us back to the focus of education and not indoctrination,” said state representative Doug Bankson, according to CBS.



If signed into law, HB 901’s restriction would also include lapel pins with political flag displays, The Hill wrote.



Republicans hold a majority in both houses of the Florida legislature.







