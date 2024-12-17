Florida bill would ban 'political' flags from government buildings, public classrooms

Florida State Senator Randy Fine has introduced legislation that would ban “political” flags in government buildings, including public classrooms.

On Monday, S.B. 100 was filed in the state senate to prevent government entities from promoting various political causes.

”A governmental entity may not erect or display a flag that represents a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint,” the bill’s text states. “The governmental entity must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag.”

The legislation would also mandate that a government building that features the American flag must do so in a “prominent position,” and one that is “superior” to the position of any other flag.

If passed, the bill could enable a retired or active member of the U.S. Armed Forces to “use reasonable force to prevent the desecration, destruction, or removal of the United States flag or to replace the United States flag to a position of prominence.”

Senator Fine took to X on Monday morning to indicate that the legislation would “ban the use of fictional country flags like ‘Palestine,’ pro-violence ‘Black Lives Matter’ flags, woke and pro-grooming ideological flags, and the flags of any political candidates in government buildings.”

”The first flag that should be flown in a government building is the American flag,” Fine said in a statement posted to X. “Flags that promote Muslim terror or the mutilation of children have no place in taxpayer-funded buildings – whether that government building is our state capital or a public school classroom.”

“Supporters of Muslim terror, child mutilators, and groomers have no right to taxpayer sponsorship of their repugnant messages,” he added. “As I prepare to leave the Senate, I look forward to ensuring the only official place in a government building that you will find their flags is in a garbage can.”

Fine also previously introduced similar legislation while a member of the Florida House, according to the press release.