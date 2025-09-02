Florida university sends equipment to ICE detention center, faces faculty backlash

Florida International University (FIU) faculty members are criticizing the school’s partnership with ICE after the university provided equipment to an immigration detention center frequently referred to as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

In June, FIU sent an emergency operations trailer to support ICE at the local detention center.

The facility, located in Collier County, has drawn scrutiny from activist groups in recent months. The equipment transfer was first reported by Prism on Aug. 11.

FIU President Jeanette Nunez addressed the controversy in an interview published Aug. 17 by NBC6 South Florida. She explained that the trailer was state-owned and made available upon request from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“It is a state asset, let’s be clear,” Núñez said. “When the Department of Emergency Management requests a state asset, we have to provide it. We don’t opine, we don’t object.” She added, “People want to make more out of it than what it was.”

Faculty members have expressed concern over the university’s involvement with federal immigration enforcement. Tania Cepero Lopez, president of FIU’s chapter of the United Faculty of Florida, criticized the university’s police department for its cooperation with ICE, saying “FIUPD is ICE.”

“There’s a lot of interference and a lot of oversight happening that, to me, is unprecedented,” Cepero Lopez told Prism.

Internal emails obtained by Prism indicate the union demanded guidance in June on how to respond when immigration officials are seen on campus. Faculty have also raised broader concerns about the state’s directives on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

“Faculty are wondering, what’s the next thing that we’re going to be forced to do?” Cepero Lopez said. “What’s the next compliance item that we’re going to be forced to spend two hours working on instead of working on our research, instead of working on our lesson plans, instead of working on replying to student emails?”

She added, “The morale is as low as I’ve ever seen it.”

Student activists protested FIU’s relationship with ICE in June, ahead of the formal adoption of the 287(g) Program in July. Under the agreement, ICE can delegate limited immigration enforcement authority to local law enforcement agencies, including campus police.

