FOLLOW THE MONEY: Cal State Los Angeles SJP promotes terrorist organization and plane hijacker in fundraising poster

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at California State University, Los Angeles promoted a terrorist organization and someone who hijacked planes in an Instagram post advertising an upcoming fundraiser.

SJP at CUSLA made the Instagram post on Monday, which featured terrorist Leila Khaled and displayed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s logo, which is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The fundraiser is set for June 8 at the CSULA anti-Israel campus occupation.

Khaled attempted to hijack two planes in 1969 and 1970. According to The Guardian, during Khaled’s hijacking of an El Al plane traveling from Amsterdam to New York City, Khaled and another terrorist, Patrick Arguello, tried to stormed the cockpit, but were stopped by armed guards on the flight.

Khaled, who was armed with hand grenades, was knocked unconscious by one of the armed guards.

In 1969, Khaled participated in the hijacking in a TWA flight from Rome to Tel Aviv.

Campus Reform reached out to SJP at CSULA to inquire where money raised at the event will be donated to. CSULA was also contacted for comment.