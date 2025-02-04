Fordham University issues campus protocols for ICE raids

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has increased efforts to arrest illegal aliens in New York City, one Jesuit university has sent out guidelines on how to interact with law enforcement.

On Friday, the Fordham University Department of Public Safety sent out an email to all members of the school community about the newly published guidelines on the university website.

While the online posted guidelines do not specifically mention ICE, the university’s email did make reference to the agency.

“The University has posted guidelines for students, faculty, and staff who may be approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, or other law enforcement officers who seek access to Fordham individuals (students, faculty, and staff) or University records,” the email reads.

The message includes a link to the Fordham public safety website where the guidelines are posted and explained in full detail, including extensive FAQs at the bottom of the web page.

“Fordham University is committed to maintaining safe and secure campuses for every member of our community,” the school writes in the online recommendations. “As part of this promise, University procedures are grounded in the Jesuit tradition of being people for others. We hold to the Ignatian principle of care for the whole person and respect the dignity of every individual, including their right to feel safe wherever they may be on campus.”

The guidelines are divided into three steps, including, “Ask the law enforcement officer for their name, identification number and agency affiliation.”

The school advises students to then “Inform the officer that you are not obstructing their process but do not have the authority to release information without consulting the University administration.”

The third step notes that, “Fordham Public Safety will obtain whatever warrants/subpoenas the law enforcement officers present and work immediately with Fordham’s Office of Legal Counsel to evaluate the warrants/subpoenas, including coordinating with law enforcement to serve them, if necessary.”

The university also notes that, “Unless law enforcement officers are responding to a lawful request, Fordham Public Safety will not allow them on campus, nor share any student or employee information with law enforcement.”

The publication of these online protocols comes just days after Fordham President Tania Tetlow sent out a university-wide email about the “grueling uncertainty” of immigration, writing that the school is a “Catholic university founded for immigrants.”

“I can remind us that one of the strongest exhortations of our faith (and of Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and other religions) is to ‘welcome the stranger,’” Tetlow said. “It is not enough to love our own, those who are familiar.”

