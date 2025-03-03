Fordham University theology department held book talk on ‘Queer Possibilities of Black Religion’

The theology department of Fordham University in New York recently arranged a discussion on the book: “Jimmy’s Faith: James Baldwin, Disidentification, and the Queer Possibilities of Black Religion.”

The theology department’s Racial Justice and Equity Concerns Committee held the event on Feb. 20 with the book’s author, Dr. Christopher Hunt, a religion professor at Colorado College who lists his “preferred pronouns” as “he/him” or “they/them,” The Fordham Ram reported.

The book in question focuses on James Baldwin, a gay black writer and activist. Hunt “demonstrates the ways in which James Baldwin disidentifies with and queers Black Christian language and theology throughout his literary corpus.”

Hunt’s book description states that “Baldwin’s vision is one in which queer sexuality signifies the depth of love’s transforming pos­sibilities, the arts serve as the (religious) medium of knitting Black community together, an agnostic and affective mysticism undermines Christian theological discourse, ‘androgyny’ troubles the gender binary, and the Black child signifies the hope for a world made new.”

Hunt was interviewed by Dr. Rufus Burnett of Fordham University, The Fordham Ram reported.

Hunt spoke of how Baldwin, who rejected the teachings of Christianity, “reworked” the symbols of the religion “in this fascinating and beautiful way,” The Ram wrote.

“I think that books like Hunt’s help us to understand what’s at stake at the boundaries of even what we think is the most progressive understanding of faith,” Burnett stated after the event, as the Ram reported.

Hunt’s work revolves strongly around themes of intersectionality, and focuses, among other subjects, on “contemporary theology (particularly Black, womanist, and queer theologies)” and “queer studies to bear in exploring the relationship of religion to varying socio-political phenomena, particularly race, gender, and sexuality.”

Other universities also promote programs and classes that try to impose themes of intersectionality and “queerness” on Christianity and other religions.

Harvard University’s Office of BGLTQ Student Life, for example, lets students make use of “Queer Spiritual Care,” having “conversations [that] are open to any topic relevant to one’s life and/or spiritual path.”

The University of Southern California is offering a “Queerituality” program run by a “queer chaplain” and “gaymer,” which allows participants to discuss “such topics as finding the sacred in queerness” and examine “divination practices.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Hunt and Fordham University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.