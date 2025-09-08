Foreign student enrollment drops an estimated 150k this fall semester

This fall, an estimated 150,000 fewer foreign students will be enrolled at American colleges and universities.

Campus Reform analyzed data compiled by the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA). California is projected to lose more than 22,000 foreign students, New York will lose an estimated 21,000, Texas roughly 14,000, and Massachusetts nearly 13,000.

Foreign enrollment hit a record high in 2023-2024, reaching 1.1 million students.

This school year, NAFSA projects a 30 to 40 percent decline in foreign enrollment, which would reduce overall student enrollment by about 15 percent.

NAFSA’s modeling is based off data from the State Department’s Annual J-1 Exchange Visitor Report and the Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

The sharp decline in foreign enrollment comes amid the Trump administration’s tougher visa policies aimed at strengthening national security and preventing immigration abuses.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has led the charge, revoking visas tied to pro-Hamas activism and launching an investigation into Harvard University’s visa program over transparency and national security concerns.

Rubio also pledged to “aggressively” revoke visas for Chinese nationals linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or enrolled in what he called “critical fields.”

As of last month, the State Department reported canceling more than 6,000 student visas belonging to individuals who either violated U.S. law or were connected to extremist activity.

Earlier this year, the administration issued a three-week pause on student visa interviews. When the State Department resumed processing visa applications in June, applicants faced new requirements, including enhanced screening and social media vetting.

Some of the nation’s most elite universities, many of which served as epicenters of violent anti-Israel demonstrations, could face significant fallout from declining foreign student enrollment.

Foreign students make up a major share of the student body at institutions like Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University. According to 2023 data from the National Center for Education Statistics, foreign students comprised 40% of Columbia’s student body, 30% at MIT, and 28% at Harvard.

Elite campuses became hotbeds for anti-Israel activism following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel. Columbia is often regarded as a “ground zero” for pro-Hamas encampments that disrupted classes and prompted arrests.

As elite universities bank on foreign enrollment, Trump-era visa reforms stand to choke off both their funding streams and their tolerance for radical campus activism.

Some campuses are already sounding alarms over the financial fallout tied to shrinking foreign student enrollment, highlighting how universities are extremely dependent on foreign tuition dollars.

At Arizona State University (ASU), administrators commissioned an economic study showing that foreign students have an annual impact of nearly $700 million in the state. ASU is facing a decline in foreign student enrollment this fall for the first time since 2020, according to KJZZ Phoenix.

“Our international students pay a lot of tuition, which in turn helps ASU pay its faculty and staff and pay for all kinds of other operating expenses,” said ASU economist Kent Hill, who conducted the analysis.

ASU President Michael Crow framed foreign students as “economic contributors,” adding that they are essential to maintaining a “growing economy.”

The concern isn’t limited to Arizona. The University of North Texas reported a “$50 million hole” in its budget caused by this year’s drop in foreign enrollment.

While administrators highlight lost tuition and revenue, other argues the decline in foreign enrollment opens the door for more opportunities for American students. Figures in the administration, like Secretary Rubio, argue that stricter vetting reduces potential national security risks tied to student visas.

