Former President Claudine Gay still employed at Harvard, likely to keep salary of over $800k

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay will continue to be employed by the prestigious Ivy League school but will hold a different title while likely earning a salary of over $800,000.

Gay resigned as president of Harvard on Tuesday afternoon amid dueling scandals relating to numerous allegations of plagiarism and her testimony during a December Congressional hearing on anti-Semitism.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Harvard Corporation wrote that Gay will “resume her faculty position at Harvard” after stepping down.

While the statement is unclear what position Gay will return to, she was previously Dean of Social Science then as Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

[RELATED: Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns]

According to the Harvard Crimson, Gay pulled in a salary of $824,068 in 2020 and $879,079 in 2021.

The New York Post reports that Gay’s salary is expected to be comparable to what it was in 2020 and 2021.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told the New York Post that Gay shouldn’t return to Harvard’s faculty.

“She’s not fit to be a faculty member,” Stefanik said. “It’s unacceptable when you have students at Harvard who would be expelled for plagiarism to allow a faculty member who has nearly 50 examples of plagiarism in their very slim body of academic work. It’s absurd and everybody knows it. Harvard knows it too.”

During a December Congressional hearing, Gay struggled to provide a clear answer when asked by Stefanik if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s bullying and harassment policies.

[RELATED: Harvard board that ‘unanimously’ supports Gay is overwhelmingly liberal, funds Democrats]

”It can be, depending on the context,” Gay responded.

She later apologized for the remarks in a follow-up interview with the Harvard Crimson, saying “I am sorry…Words matter.”

”When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” Gay said. “I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures.”

”What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged,” added Gay. “Substantively, I failed to convey what is my truth.”