Former US attorney snags $96k job at Massachusetts community college after being forced to resign by DOJ

A former U.S. Attorney has been hired at a community college in Massachusetts after the Department of Justice forced her to resign as a result of several scandals.

Rachel Rollins will be an administrator at Roxbury Community College for a new program aimed at helping prisoners successfully re-enter society once they are released.

Joyce Taylor Gibson, executive vice president of academic & student affairs at the Boston, Massachusetts college wrote in a memo to faculty and staff that the program “will serve individuals returning from incarceration by providing them with sufficient tools to emerge as leaders, poised to create systemic, sustainable change for their communities.”

”Through the project, RCC will develop a curriculum and services for formerly incarcerated individuals, particularly women of color. These returning citizens will gain critical knowledge and develop valuable relationships, skills, and tools needed to successfully reenter the neighborhoods and larger communities where they live,” Gibson wrote.

According to the Boston Herald, Roxbury Community College is paying Rollins $96,000 per year.

Rollins resigned on May 19, 2023, following a report from the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog, which found that the U.S. Attorney, who was previously the District Attorney for Suffolk County, engaged in “multiple knowing, willful, and serious violations,” according to Boston’s Fox affiliate.

According to the report, Rollins attempted to use her position to swing Boston’s election for district attorney by leaking information that would hurt the campaign of her preferred candidate’s opponent.

The internal watchdog also stated that Rollins accepted tickets to a Boston Celtics basketball game from a sports and entertainment agency, which also paid for travel and meals in two instances. Rollins also used U.S. Attorney’s Office staff, who coordinated her travel to the Boston Celtics game.



