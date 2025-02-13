Fullerton College hosts ‘Queer Movie Nite’ featuring ‘The Watermelon Woman’ movie by ‘black lesbian screenwriter’

The LGBTQIA2S+ Resource Program at Fullerton College in California is hosting a “Queer Movie Nite” featuring a film called “The Watermelon Woman” by a “black lesbian screenwriter.”

“Join the LGBTQIA2S+ Resource Program for the screening of the critically acclaimed sapphic film The Watermelon Woman! This film marked history, becoming the first narrative feature released by a (publicly known) Black lesbian screenwriter, Cheryl Dunye,” the event page advertises.

“The Watermelon Woman” is a presentation of “black lesbian identity,” following the story of “a video-store clerk and aspiring director whose interest in forgotten Black actresses leads her to investigate an obscure 1930s performer known as the Watermelon Woman, whose story proves to have surprising resonances with Cheryl’s own life as she navigates a new relationship with a white girlfriend,” according to a description from The Criterion Collection.

The movie conducts “a serious inquiry into the history of Black and queer women in Hollywood.”

Many other colleges and universities feature events and courses focusing on similar intersectional themes to Fullerton College’s “Queer Movie Nite.”

Cornell University is currently offering a course examining the “Ethics of Listening” through a “Black-Queer-Feminist” lens, discussing a “black queer ethic of care,” and focusing on the work of “black feminist musicologists, cultural theorists, and ethnographers.”



Stanford University featured a Jan. 21 “Queer BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color]” dating event that was “geared towards those who identify as queer people of color.”

On Jan. 11, the University of Louisville in Kentucky held a lecture discussing the “insights of Black ecologies and trans studies through a nonbinary analytic to raise questions about the coloniality of climate (change) and being,” among other topics.

Campus Reform reached out to Fullerton College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.