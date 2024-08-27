Gavin Newsom considers plan to force public colleges to hire illegal immigrants

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to sign a bill that would require public universities within the state to hire illegal immigrant students who don’t have work permits.

Passed by both the California Assembly and Senate in August, AB 2586 would “prohibit” public colleges and universities throughout the state from disqualifying a student from being hired from a job due to a failure to provide proof they have a federal work permit.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Newsom hasn’t yet taken a position on the bill.

Under the bill, if signed, public colleges would be forced to hire illegal immigrants who are students by January 2025.

Assemblyman David Alvarez, D-San Diego, told The Sacramento Bee that “California is leading on an issue that, unfortunately, the rest of the country is failing.”

“We will be helping students who struggle every day to stay financially afloat as they are earning their degrees, really changing their lives,” he said, according to Politico.

The University of California has argued in legislative hearings as well as advocacy letters that the law might make the university as well as its students criminally liable for their participation in an employment arrangement that’s illegal.

Supporters of the measure argue that the federal ban of hiring illegal immigrants doesn’t apply to employers that are part of a state government.







