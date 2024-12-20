Gen Z is on board with DOGE: WATCH

Campus Reform Correspondent Virginia King recently interviewed students at the University of Texas at Dallas, getting their views on government waste in higher education.

In her interviews with students, King focused on four taxpayer-funded university research projects costing millions of dollars: “Gambling Pigeons,” “Sexy Goldfish,” “Honey Bees on Cocaine,” and “Shrimp on Treadmills.”

Students were surprised to learn that all of these projects were real — and publicly funded, no less. “Stop using our money, guys,” one student remarked.

King found that students were generally supportive of efforts to combat wasteful spending by colleges and universities. “I’m all for DOGE, the project led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy,” another student told her. “These resources should be channeled to more important causes.”