Gen Z Patriotism Surge is Bipartisan: WATCH





Ahead of July 4, Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge appeared on Fox Business’ Varney & Co. to respond to social media campaigns calling to cancel Independence Day, including the “No Kings 2.0” protest. While some online voices claim July 4 should not be celebrated, Sturge said young conservatives are showing renewed patriotic enthusiasm.

Sturge shared that many members of Generation Z are reconnecting with traditional American values, such as the nuclear family and defined gender roles. She pointed to a rise in military enlistment following the 2024 election as a sign of increased national pride among young people.

She also noted a broader sense of optimism among young Americans under the current administration, with growing confidence in investing, marriage, and starting families—marking what she described as a cultural resurgence this Independence Day.