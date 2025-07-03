Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Gen Z Patriotism Surge is Bipartisan: WATCH

Ahead of July 4, Campus Reform joined Varney & Co. to explain why the Gen Z surge of patriotism is bipartisan.

Trending
























July 3, 2025, 7:56 am ET


Ahead of July 4, Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge appeared on Fox Business’ Varney & Co. to respond to social media campaigns calling to cancel Independence Day, including the “No Kings 2.0” protest. While some online voices claim July 4 should not be celebrated, Sturge said young conservatives are showing renewed patriotic enthusiasm.

Sturge shared that many members of Generation Z are reconnecting with traditional American values, such as the nuclear family and defined gender roles. She pointed to a rise in military enlistment following the 2024 election as a sign of increased national pride among young people.

She also noted a broader sense of optimism among young Americans under the current administration, with growing confidence in investing, marriage, and starting families—marking what she described as a cultural resurgence this Independence Day.

Share this article

More articles like this