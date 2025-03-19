Gender studies prof in high government advisory body has history of unhinged comments on Israel, race, Trump

Picture taken from University of New Hampshire website.

A high advisory body that works with the Department of Energy employs a researcher with controversial views who has a history of controversial remarks on several topics.

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, who is Associate Professor of Physics and Core Faculty Member in Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of New Hampshire, has been a member of the High Energy Physics Advisory Panel (HEPAP) since her 2024 appointment to the position by then-President Joe Biden, as The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

Among HEPAP’s other duties, the advisory body’s work focuses on “providing advice on the formulation of long-range plans, priorities, and strategies for the nation’s high energy physics program” and “recommending appropriate levels of funding to assure a world leadership position.”

Prescod-Weinstein has made numerous controversial comments in the past, and, on certain occasions, tried to impose modern racialist politics on scientific principles.

She previously wrote on July 4 that she “[m]ade it home to the U.S. just in time for a holiday I don’t celebrate. America never was America to me.”

She also wrote that she wants “to burn the tent of whiteness down,” and told “men of color” that they must “work on [their] f***ing sexism. It is bull****. You are not magical unicorns just because you are not white.”

In 2017, Prescod-Weinstein alleged that “to some extent scientific literature still supports a patriarchal view that ranks a man’s intellect above a woman’s.” She also criticized the supposed fact that, in her view, science is “conducted primarily by white men.”

She added that “our scientific educations almost never talk about the invention of whiteness and the invention of race in tandem with the early scientific method.”

In 2020, the gender studies professor said that anti-semitism “is a white Christian problem,” adding: “if any Black people have developed antisemitic views it is under the influence of white gentiles.”

She coined the term “white empiricism,” and in 2020, asserted that “White empiricism is the phenomenon through which only white people (particularly white men) are read has having a fundamental capacity for objectivity and Black people (particularly Black women) are produced as an ontological other.”

Following the first assassination attempt against then-candidate Donald Trump, she posted on X saying it was “[s]o gross of the democrats to stop trying to win right now,” calling House Speaker Mike Johnson a “fascist genocidal monster,” and stating: “‘We lost the election because it was the polite thing to do,’ F*** off with that.”

On Aug. 20, she wrote an article claiming that professors’ “job is to protect student curiosity,” calling on professor to not “f***ing snitch” on protesting students, and stating she is “enormously proud of the students who have sacrificed to fight back against a genocide.”

She also previously wrote that “Black feminist theory intersectionality should change physics” and alleged that string theory “failed to succeed in expected ways” because there is not enough racial diversity among scientists, wrote the Free Beacon.

Scientists have criticized Prescod-Weinstein’s comments.

Alan Sokal, a physicist at New York University, wrote that string theory “has failed to succeed in expected ways because the problems being studied are extraordinarily difficult,” refuting Prescod-Weinstein’s blame of white men, the Free Beacon wrote.

Sergiu Klainerman, a Princeton University mathematician, said her “scientific accomplishments seem modest and her racialist and sexist view of science, combined with her uniquely destructive activism, ought to be disqualifying,” and added: “It seems to me incredible that she has a voice on important decisions concerning the DOE physics division,” the Free Beacon reported.

Campus Reform has reached out to Prescod-Weinstein for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.