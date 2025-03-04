George Mason 'anti-racist' reading group promotes a 'White Fragility Mixtape'

George Mason University is currently offering a weekly “anti-racist” reading group to students and faculty, focused on “art as speech” and “critical studies.”

The school’s website features the “Kritikos Anti-Racist Reading Group,” which is aimed at building “long-term commitment to relationship building, awareness, reimagining, transformation, and action, around anti-racist practices, racial justice, and the creation of conversations as well as systems of compassion and healing.”

In addition to the listed reading materials on the website, the reading group also provides a number of “Anti-Racist Resources,” including “Racial Equity Tools” and a “White Fragility Mixtape.”

According to the hyperlinked source, the White Fragility Mixtape includes “30+ hours of music, podcasts, comedy, speeches, & interviews.” It also is “intended to serve as a resource to white people and/or anyone interested in deepening their own anti-racist work.”

The reading group is described as focusing specifically on “anti-Black racism and its effects on society.”

The program description states “it is not a question of whether we are racist, but rather, how racism is expressed and experienced in ourselves, our lives, our behaviors, and our institutions.”

Participants of the reading group will also examine “books, music, art, essays, podcasts, and documentaries that allow us to critically question and consider our roles as artists, thinkers, citizens, and creatives in a society founded on racist values and practices.”

Weekly discussions will focus on “Black scholars” like the 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah Jones.

Each week will have a different theme. For instance, one week’s focus will be on “Imagining Abolition: Violent Systems Will Not Make Us Safe,” and another week’s focus will be on “Imagining Black Joy & What it Takes to Heal.”

Campus Reform has contacted George Mason University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.