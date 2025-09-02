George Mason SJP resurfaces with pro-Hamas recruitment video after suspension

George Mason University’s (GMU) chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) recently posted a recruitment video vowing that “the spirit of resistance will not be quenched” following a suspension last year.

In Sept. 2024, law enforcement found weapons and terrorist propaganda at the homes of the group’s organizers, leading to the organization’s suspension, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Specifically, officers found firearms, ammunition, and flags linked to Hamas and Hezbollah during a raid connected to campus unrest. However, SJP is now eligible to reapply for recognition as a student organization.

The video, posted by the GMU SJP group to Instagram on Aug. 25, begins with a speaker for the student organization accusing Israel of committing “genocide” against the “normal people of Gaza.”

“In November of 2024, SJP at Mason was unjustly suspended without due cause or process following the raid of our two comrades’ home by Mason PD,” the speaker in the video states. “This is the culmination of months of surveillance and repression that the university has been weaponizing against us.”

“We have experienced it firsthand, not only at George Mason University, but at universities across occupied Turtle Island,” the speaker added.

“We call upon the students at George Mason to join us in continuing the fight for Palestinian revolution,” the video concludes. “The spirit of resistance will not be quenched until we see full liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea.”

In a statement to Campus Reform, GMU explained that its SJP chapter “served out its university-imposed suspension after having been found responsible for violating university policy.”

“The organization has since regained status as a registered student organization and, like all registered student organizations, is subject to all university and student conduct policies,” the school added.

GMU stated that it has “been made aware of” the SJP video and is asking for an “evaluation from the Virginia AG’s office” as to whether the video is “protected speech.”

“University officials are meeting with the student organization to reinforce university policy and communicate a zero-tolerance enforcement approach,” the school concluded.

In July, a report from Hillel International found that, overall, anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses reached a record high during the 2024–2025 school year, with 2,334 cases reported. This marked a sharp rise from previous years, creating an environment where Jewish students often feel unsafe, despite a slight drop in violent incidents from the prior year.

Campus Reform has contacted George Mason University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.